Rotork plc (ROR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.30 on May 21st

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ROR opened at GBX 368.80 ($4.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 342.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 313.78. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 375 ($4.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

ROR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 277.50 ($3.63).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

