Roth Capital Raises Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $100.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.31.

APPS opened at $90.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,900,000 after buying an additional 614,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

