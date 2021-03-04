Roth Capital Increases Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target to $10.00

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 436,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,873,750. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 169,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

