Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Shares of ROST opened at $111.05 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $123.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 132.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

