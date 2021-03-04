Rosenblatt Securities Raises LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $75.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s current price.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Shares of LPSN opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $8,611,240.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 439,614 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,075 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,566,000 after buying an additional 411,152 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,253,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,458,000 after acquiring an additional 81,352 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after acquiring an additional 455,845 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after acquiring an additional 547,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after acquiring an additional 529,310 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

