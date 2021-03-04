Rosenblatt Securities Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $100.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

Snap stock opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

