Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) Shares Up 0.7%

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.85. 101,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 72,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROOT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.59.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The company has a market cap of C$120.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.74.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

