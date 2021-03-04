Rolland B. Johns Sells 11,870 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $550,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CSGS opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSG Systems International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,854,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 229,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 20.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

