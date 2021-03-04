Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg Sells 4,881 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,881 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total transaction of $1,996,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,701.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ROKU stock opened at $369.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.15.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.63.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.