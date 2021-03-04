Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total transaction of $1,996,573.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,706,701.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total transaction of $397,596.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,729.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 848,057 shares of company stock worth $322,656,959. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.63.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $369.50 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $427.71 and its 200-day moving average is $288.15.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

