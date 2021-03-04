Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.50

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 3678808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Several analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,030,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,655,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

