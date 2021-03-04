Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

