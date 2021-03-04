Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ONTF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON24 in a report on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 stock opened at $55.64 on Monday. ON24 has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 87,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,563,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.