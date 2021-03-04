Robert W. Baird Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $200.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised Target from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,289. Target has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Target by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Target by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

