Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Short Interest Down 35.2% in February

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the January 28th total of 11,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RIOT traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.48. 364,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,080,582. Riot Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.85 and a beta of 4.56.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,760,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 849.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 109,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 407,227 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.