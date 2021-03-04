Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $6,561.00

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,561 ($85.72) and last traded at GBX 6,436 ($84.09), with a volume of 3049830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,303 ($82.35).

Several analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,474 ($71.52).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £74.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,977.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,226.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

About Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.