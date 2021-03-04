Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading 15.7% Higher

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) traded up 15.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.50. 15,562,753 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 8,073,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $204.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 131,200 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,136.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the third quarter worth $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

