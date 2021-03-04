Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 496.82 ($6.49).

RMV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of RMV stock traded down GBX 12.80 ($0.17) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 584 ($7.63). 1,851,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,987. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 373.10 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 614.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 632.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

