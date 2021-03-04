Richard N. Gateman Sells 8,863 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total value of C$475,993.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$470,193.40.
TRP opened at C$55.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.70. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$52.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.33.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 83.29%.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
