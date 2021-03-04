Richard N. Gateman Sells 8,863 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total value of C$475,993.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$470,193.40.

TRP opened at C$55.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.70. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$52.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.33.

Get TC Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 83.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded TC Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.80.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.