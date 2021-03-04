Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.44.

NYSE RVLV opened at $44.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $3,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,756,300 shares of company stock worth $99,875,899 in the last ninety days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after buying an additional 333,259 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

