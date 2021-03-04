Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading Down 6.1%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.80 and last traded at $41.74. 541,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 621,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $227,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,970 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

