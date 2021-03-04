Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $56.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVMD. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

In related news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,970 in the last ninety days.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

