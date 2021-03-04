Reviewing Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) & UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UMH Properties pays out 120.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UMH Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Easterly Government Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Easterly Government Properties and UMH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63 UMH Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00

Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus price target of $25.57, suggesting a potential upside of 18.99%. UMH Properties has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.28%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than UMH Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of UMH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMH Properties has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and UMH Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 7.96 $7.21 million $1.20 17.91 UMH Properties $146.59 million 5.11 $27.75 million $0.63 28.49

UMH Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Easterly Government Properties. Easterly Government Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 4.60% 0.89% 0.48% UMH Properties -13.64% -21.08% -2.09%

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats UMH Properties on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.