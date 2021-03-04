Reviewing Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) & InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $4.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 84.2%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Apartment Investment and Management pays out 131.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $914.29 million 0.63 $474.08 million $3.10 1.55 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $109.50 million 13.80 N/A N/A N/A

Apartment Investment and Management has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Apartment Investment and Management and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 1 7 1 0 2.00 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83

Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus price target of $39.83, indicating a potential upside of 726.42%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $15.90, indicating a potential upside of 45.80%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management 17.37% 8.15% 2.20% InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

