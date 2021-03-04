Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Resolute Mining stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

