Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Resolute Mining stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.
About Resolute Mining
Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.