Research Analysts Set Expectations for TTEC Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TTEC in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. William Blair also issued estimates for TTEC’s FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

TTEC stock opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. TTEC has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $95.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

