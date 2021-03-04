Research Analysts Set Expectations for Precigen, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) – B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Precigen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get Precigen alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Precigen in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Precigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Precigen has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%.

In other Precigen news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $64,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 268,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,850 shares of company stock worth $580,696. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $2,245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Precigen by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 97,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.