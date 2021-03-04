Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cardiff Oncology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

CRDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

