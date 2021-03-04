Research Analysts Set Expectations for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

