Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Axon Enterprise (AXON)

3/2/2021 – Axon Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

2/26/2021 – Axon Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Axon Enterprise is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Axon Enterprise had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/12/2021 – Axon Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $129.00.

2/1/2021 – Axon Enterprise is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

AXON opened at $155.01 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

