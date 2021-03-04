Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.54.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $334.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.44, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $343.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.03 and a 200-day moving average of $262.93.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.