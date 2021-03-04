Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tilly’s, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tilly’s in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.08 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley raised their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $317.47 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 31,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tilly’s by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

