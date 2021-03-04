Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Maximus, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Maximus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

MMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus stock opened at $82.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $84.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 1,675.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

