Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 339.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 43,852 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 370.8% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

