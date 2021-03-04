Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Elys Game Technology, Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Elys Game Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.78 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $106.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Elys Game Technology news, CEO Michele Ciavarella purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $159,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,971.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,399,525 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,565.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 201,500 shares of company stock worth $640,990. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,934,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

