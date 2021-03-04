Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.41 Per Share

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.64. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RTO opened at GBX 462.10 ($6.04) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a one year high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 508.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 523.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62.

Get Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 494.50 ($6.46).

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.