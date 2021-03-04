Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 300.7% from the January 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,421,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RNWF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 10,494,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,588,665. Renewal Fuels has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Renewal Fuels Company Profile

Renewal Fuels, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets biodiesel processing equipment and accessories in the United States. The company offers FuelMeister line of biodiesel processors, which allow users to make biodiesel from waste vegetable oil for personal use. It is involved in growing cellulosic feedstock for the biofuels industry.

