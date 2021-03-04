Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report sales of $2.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the lowest is $2.34 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $13.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $13.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.81.

Shares of REGN opened at $446.73 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $418.01 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $496.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after acquiring an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,425,000 after acquiring an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,889,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

