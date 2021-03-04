Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $499.95

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 499.95 ($6.53) and traded as high as GBX 589 ($7.70). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 588 ($7.68), with a volume of 1,836,925 shares.

RDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 666 ($8.70) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 618.45 ($8.08).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 544.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 499.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In related news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

