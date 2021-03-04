Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at DA Davidson

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.20 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $5,356,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,349,000 after buying an additional 222,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 759,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Redfin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 801,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Redfin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 676,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

