Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 440,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,421. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $489.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRGB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

