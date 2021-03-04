Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.46 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

PHX is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

