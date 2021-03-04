Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sleep Number (SNBR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR):

2/25/2021 – Sleep Number had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Sleep Number had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Sleep Number was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

2/18/2021 – Sleep Number had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $165.00.

2/10/2021 – Sleep Number had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $52.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Sleep Number was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

1/26/2021 – Sleep Number had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

1/12/2021 – Sleep Number had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SNBR opened at $141.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Insiders have sold a total of 33,642 shares of company stock worth $3,765,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

