Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post earnings per share of ($2.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.65) and the lowest is ($2.41). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 128.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($9.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.50) to ($6.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($7.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.78) to ($5.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.91) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RETA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $129.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $88.17 and a 1 year high of $208.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

