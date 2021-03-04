Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REAL. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of TSE REAL traded down C$0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.32. 774,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,819. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$7.74 and a 12 month high of C$33.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 31.27.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.30, for a total value of C$57,891.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,679,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$71,002,176.86. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,223 in the last three months.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

