RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Compass Point currently has $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $40.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.85 million, a P/E ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

