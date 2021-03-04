RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives $16.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

RBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 357.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

RBB traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,829. The company has a market capitalization of $391.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

