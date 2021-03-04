Raymond James Weighs in on EnWave Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for EnWave in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.85 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on EnWave from C$0.85 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

ENW stock opened at C$1.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$159.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. EnWave has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.82.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$7.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.68 million.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

