Raymond James Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $92.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

DELL stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

