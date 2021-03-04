Raymond James Increases Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Price Target to $11.50

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of INN stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 496,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 124.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

